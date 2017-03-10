TMCC to Hold Annual 'Give Kids a Smile Day' Event Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TMCC to Hold Annual 'Give Kids a Smile Day' Event Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Free Image Works / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic Free Image Works / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

Truckee Meadows Community College is holding its 11th annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ Day for children 6-13 years old on Saturday morning.

Any child between the ages of 6 and 13 who needs dental care may participate in the event on the main Dandini campus. The event takes place on a Saturday in order to provide greater accessibility for parents who work regular weekday hours.

Services are free, but provided by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and noon, and may be scheduled by calling Linda McGillicuddy, dental assisting professor at 775-673-7204. McGillicuddy will take appointments until the day is fully scheduled, and then a waiting list will be kept, as additional spaces may become available.

Free oral health services include: dental exams, check-up X-rays, dental cleanings, fluoride treatments, dental sealants and referrals, if needed.

For more information, go to tmcc.edu

(Truckee Meadows Community College contributed to this report.) 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.