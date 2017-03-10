TMCC to Hold Annual 'Give Kids a Smile Day' Event Saturday

Truckee Meadows Community College is holding its 11th annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ Day for children 6-13 years old on Saturday morning.

Any child between the ages of 6 and 13 who needs dental care may participate in the event on the main Dandini campus. The event takes place on a Saturday in order to provide greater accessibility for parents who work regular weekday hours.

Services are free, but provided by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and noon, and may be scheduled by calling Linda McGillicuddy, dental assisting professor at 775-673-7204. McGillicuddy will take appointments until the day is fully scheduled, and then a waiting list will be kept, as additional spaces may become available.

Free oral health services include: dental exams, check-up X-rays, dental cleanings, fluoride treatments, dental sealants and referrals, if needed.

For more information, go to tmcc.edu

(Truckee Meadows Community College contributed to this report.)