14th Annual Veterans Guest House Radiothon Friday

The Veterans Guest House in Reno is holding its 14th annual radiothon on Friday to help raise funds for the local non-profit organization.
The event will take place at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from noon to 6 p.m.
People can listen on air at News Talk 780 KOH and call in starting at noon or stream it live at www.kkoh.com. Call 775-335-4621 to make a donation or to place a bid on auction items, such as Southwest Airlines tickets, wine pairing parties, ski packages and golf packages.
People can also donate online at veteransguesthouse.org,
Or--don’t get out of the car: a drive-through donation station is at the casino parking lot—west side of South Virginia Street.
Show your support for this one of a kind home, which provides temporary accommodations for veterans and their families undergoing medical treatment in the area.
For more information, contact the Veterans Guest House at (775) 324-6958 or visit www.veteransguesthouse.org.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.