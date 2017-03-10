14th Annual Veterans Guest House Radiothon Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

14th Annual Veterans Guest House Radiothon Friday

The Veterans Guest House in Reno is holding its 14th annual radiothon on Friday to help raise funds for the local non-profit organization. 

The event will take place at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from noon to 6 p.m.

People can listen on air at News Talk 780 KOH and call in starting at noon or stream it live at www.kkoh.com. Call 775-335-4621 to make a donation or to place a bid on auction items, such as Southwest Airlines tickets, wine pairing parties, ski packages and golf packages.

People can also donate online at veteransguesthouse.org,

Or--don’t get out of the car: a drive-through donation station is at the casino parking lot—west side of South Virginia Street. 

Show your support for this one of a kind home, which provides temporary accommodations for veterans and their families undergoing medical treatment in the area. 

For more information, contact the Veterans Guest House at (775) 324-6958 or visit www.veteransguesthouse.org

