14th Annual Veterans Guest House Radiothon Friday

The Veterans Guest House in Reno is holding its 14th annual radiothon on Friday to help raise funds for the local non-profit organization.

The event will take place at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from noon to 6 p.m.

People can listen on air at News Talk 780 KOH and call in starting at noon or stream it live at www.kkoh.com. Call 775-335-4621 to make a donation or to place a bid on auction items, such as Southwest Airlines tickets, wine pairing parties, ski packages and golf packages.

People can also donate online at veteransguesthouse.org,

Or--don’t get out of the car: a drive-through donation station is at the casino parking lot—west side of South Virginia Street.

Show your support for this one of a kind home, which provides temporary accommodations for veterans and their families undergoing medical treatment in the area.

For more information, contact the Veterans Guest House at (775) 324-6958 or visit www.veteransguesthouse.org.