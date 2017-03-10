Washoe County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Lewdness Cha - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Lewdness Charges

Posted: Updated:
Jim Chen Jim Chen

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives say they have arrested a 53-year-old man on one count of Sexual Assault with a Child Under 14 and multiple counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14.

Authorities say Jim Chen of Washoe was arrested on Thursday, following a joint investigation by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children and All Threats All Crimes (ATAC) units. 

They say the charges are related to incidents that involved one female victim and occurred between 2000 and 2010 at an undisclosed residence in Washoe County. The victim was known to the suspect.

Chen is being held in the Washoe County Detention Facility without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation although Detectives do not believe there are additional victims at this time. 

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

