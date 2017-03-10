Daylight Saving Time Returns This Weekend

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports Vincent Reynolds was located late Friday night by Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies. The stolen vehicle was also recovered. Deputies say Reynolds appears to be in good health.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.
The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it's happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night.
Misused grant funds, sloppy record-keeping and undertrained staff at state-run rural reproductive health clinics led Nevada to lose hundreds of thousands of federal grant dollars over the past two years.
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.
Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.
