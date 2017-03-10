'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

This weekend get out your green socks and prepare to try an unusual delicacy. Here's a list of you 'Things 2 Do!'

Micro Championship Wrestling

  • Circus Circus Reno is excited to welcome Micro Championship Wrestling (MCW), the high-powered, explosive athletic show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in.
  • Friday, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry and St. Patrick's Day Parade

  • Virginia City goes nuts for St. Patrick's Day
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Audi FIS Ski World Cup

  • It's the return of World Cup racing as the top female athletes compete in Giant Slalom and Slalom. There are lots of free concerts too!
  • Squaw Valley, Friday - Sunday

Leprechaun Race

  • Join the 5th Annual Leprechaun Race! It's a family-fun 5k!
  • Discovery Museum, Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

T-Rex Planet

  • See giant animatronic dinosaurs! This is a great learning experience for kids and fun for the entire family.
  • Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center, Saturday and Sunday

Teen Science Night

  • Ages 13 - 18 can enjoy the Discovery Museum with curiosity inspiring programming!
  • Friday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Chippendales

  • Harrah's Reno
  • Friday - Saturday

Leprechaun Crawl

  • Downtown Reno
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

