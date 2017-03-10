Lemmon Valley Residents Seek Answers Amid Flooding

Lingering and residual damage from northern Nevada's harsh winter weather has Lemmon Valley residents looking for answers.

Flooding in the area has caused more than $15 million in damages, causing some residents to evacuate their homes. Although, there is not a mandatory evacuation order currently in place.

Battalion Chief and Incident Manager, Sam Hicks says, "We're doing everything we can to mitigate the damage to the residents that are affected now and we're doing everything we can to stop any more residents from being affected by the floods."

At Thursday night's second community resource meeting for flood-affected residents, officials say they've put several new relief efforts into place earlier this week.

Hicks says they are keeping an open-mind for solutions but aiming for the most effective and fiscally sound options which would least impact residents. He added that there are more than 1,000 people are collectively working on relief efforts on the county, state and national level.

The National Guard even have boots on the ground in Lemmon Valley since Wednesday. They are assisting with sandbags and helping dislocated residents find alternative housing among other services. Lemmon Valley Drive was even raised 18 inches this week in an effort to alleviate flooding, but officials say it's only a temporary fix, as it is not designed for high-speed traffic.

FEMA is also assisting with coordination efforts.

Emergency response officials say, as tough as it is, residents need to be patient until a more comprehensive solution is found. Hicks will hold community resource meetings, weekly, until the issues are resolved.

On a state level, Governor Sandoval signed a disaster declaration and wrote a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers requesting assistance with protective measures in Lemmon Valley.