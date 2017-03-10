Lemmon Valley Residents Seek Answers Amid Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lemmon Valley Residents Seek Answers Amid Flooding

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

Lingering and residual damage from northern Nevada's harsh winter weather has Lemmon Valley residents looking for answers. 

Flooding in the area has caused more than $15 million in damages, causing some residents to evacuate their homes. Although, there is not a mandatory evacuation order currently in place. 

Battalion Chief and Incident Manager, Sam Hicks says, "We're doing everything we can to mitigate the damage to the residents that are affected now and we're doing everything we can to stop any more residents from being affected by the floods."

At Thursday night's second community resource meeting for flood-affected residents, officials say they've put several new relief efforts into place earlier this week. 

Hicks says they are keeping an open-mind for solutions but aiming for the most effective and fiscally sound options which would least impact residents. He added that there are more than 1,000 people are collectively working on relief efforts on the county, state and national level.

The National Guard even have boots on the ground in Lemmon Valley since Wednesday. They are assisting with sandbags and helping dislocated residents find alternative housing among other services. Lemmon Valley Drive was even raised 18 inches this week in an effort to alleviate flooding, but officials say it's only a temporary fix, as it is not designed for high-speed traffic. 

FEMA is also assisting with coordination efforts.

Emergency response officials say, as tough as it is, residents need to be patient until a more comprehensive solution is found. Hicks will hold community resource meetings, weekly, until the issues are resolved. 

On a state level, Governor Sandoval signed a disaster declaration and wrote a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers requesting assistance with protective measures in Lemmon Valley.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Tops Sacramento

    Reno 1868 FC Tops Sacramento

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:58:59 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.

    More >>

  • Aces Lose to River Cats 5-2

    Aces Lose to River Cats 5-2

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:57 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:57:09 GMT

    The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces. 

    More >>

  • Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:24 GMT

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

    Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:51:56 GMT

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

  • Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:18 GMT

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:24 GMT

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.