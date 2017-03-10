The Latest: Police Say 2 Dead in South Korean Protests - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Latest: Police Say 2 Dead in South Korean Protests

Posted: Updated:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on South Korean President Park Geun-hye's removal from office Friday by the Constitutional Court (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

South Korean police say a second person has died in protests against a court's decision to remove President Park Geun-hye from office.

Police had no other details about the death Friday. Hospital official earlier said that another person, a man in his 70s, died from head wounds after falling from a police bus in front of the Constitutional Court after it ruled to oust Park.

The official said the man, believed to be a Park supporter, was bleeding heavily when he arrived at the office and died at around 1:50 p.m.

Thousands of Park's supporters angrily reacted to the verdict, shouting and hitting police officers with flag poles and climbing on buses the police used to create a perimeter protecting the court.

___

2:25 p.m.

South Korea's defense minister has ordered the military to be on alert for possible North Korean provocations attempting to exploit "unstable situations at home and abroad."

In a video conference on Friday with military commanders, Defense Minister Han Min Koo said North Korea can make "strategic or operational" provocations at any time. The North has test-fired ballistic missiles in recent weeks.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency has published a short dispatch on the court ruling in Seoul, anticipating that Park will now come under investigation as a "regular criminal."

The party of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, meanwhile, says it "humbly accepts" the ruling by the Constitutional Court to remove Park from office and that it feels responsible for her downfall.

___

2:10 p.m.

A South Korean hospital official says that a man in his 70s died from head wounds after falling from a police bus in front of the Constitutional Court after it ruled to remove President Park Geun-hye from office.

The official said Friday that the man, believed to be a Park supporter, was bleeding heavily when he arrived at the hospital and died at about 1:50 p.m.

Thousands of Park's supporters have angrily reacted to the verdict, shouting and hitting police officers with flag poles, and climbing on buses the police used to create a perimeter protecting the court.

___

1:55 p.m.

Japan's top diplomat says it will continue to work with a South Korean government led by the successor of ousted President Park Geun-hye.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Friday that he would not comment on the court ruling that removed the impeached president, citing internal politics.

Kishida says both countries must work on the "comfort women" dispute that has strained their relations for decades. He says he hopes Tokyo and South Korea's new government can implement a 2015 agreement they signed to fully resolve the impasse over sexual exploitation of the women by Japan for its troops before and during World War II.

Kishida says Japan has no immediate plan to send back the ambassador it temporarily recalled to protest a "comfort woman" statue built outside of its consulate in the South Korean city of Busan.

___

11:55 a.m.

The United States says the removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is a domestic issue that doesn't affect its strong alliance with the country.

The Constitutional Court formally removed the impeached Park from office Friday over a corruption scandal.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner says the U.S. will continue to work with the acting president, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, and looks forward to whomever South Koreans choose in a presidential election to be held within two months.

Toner says Park's removal is "a domestic issue on which the United States takes no position," and that it's up to the South Korean people to determine their country's future.

He says the two nations' alliance "will continue to be a linchpin of regional stability and security."

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Tops Sacramento

    Reno 1868 FC Tops Sacramento

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:58:59 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.

    More >>

  • Aces Lose to River Cats 5-2

    Aces Lose to River Cats 5-2

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:57 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:57:09 GMT

    The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces. 

    More >>

  • Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:24 GMT

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

    Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:51:56 GMT

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

    A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

    More >>

  • Snow Forecast in June

    Snow Forecast in June

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:18 GMT

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

    The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:24 GMT

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.