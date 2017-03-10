Nevada Democrat Argues for Cities to License Public Pot Use

Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.More >>
The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces.More >>
Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.More >>
The last measurable June snow at South Lake Tahoe was in 2011, and in Reno back in 1995. So it’s happened before, but not very often. Cooler air continues to move into the area with an upper level low moving southeast Sunday. The best chance for rain and snow will be both in front of the low and on the back side of it Sunday night.More >>
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
