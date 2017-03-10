Nevada Democrat Argues for Cities to License Public Pot Use

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Cities and counties in Nevada would have the authority to allow adults to use marijuana in public under a proposal legislators are considering.

State law currently confines the use of medical marijuana and recently legalized recreational marijuana to private homes.

Sen. Tick Segerblom says Nevada should give local governments the discretion to provide space where the tens of millions of tourists who visit Nevada annually could smoke or consume pot.

Lawmakers on a judicial panel considered his Senate Bill 236 on Thursday. The Las Vegas Democrat's proposal would leave it up to the local governments to permit short or long-term pot consumption at casinos, clubs, outdoor events, massage parlors and other public places.

Nevada is one of eight states that have legalized recreational marijuana. None currently allow its use at pot shops or anywhere else in public.