Court to Decide Fate of Impeached South Korean President - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Court to Decide Fate of Impeached South Korean President

Posted: Updated:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A court has begun a session that will decide the fate of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
    
The session Friday will include a verdict that will either remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term.
    
If Park is removed, it would mark the first time a South Korean president has been driven from office before the end of their term since democracy replaced dictatorship in the late 1980s.
    
In anticipation of the ruling, pro-Park supporters, many of them dressed in army-style fatigues and wearing red berets, and those who want Park gone began showing up around the Constitutional Court building in downtown Seoul.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Reno 1868 FC Tops Sacramento

    Reno 1868 FC Tops Sacramento

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:58:59 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC remains one of the dominant teams in the USL and built on that dominance Saturday night with a 2-0 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC. In front of 6,060 fans at Greater Nevada Field, Reno 1868 FC beat its rivals thanks to the lethal combination of Dane Kelly and Antoine Hoppenot.

    More >>

  • Aces Lose to River Cats 5-2

    Aces Lose to River Cats 5-2

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:57 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:57:09 GMT

    The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces took on the Sacramento River Cats from Raley Field on Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series. Right-hander, and University of Nevada alum, Braden Shipley got the start for Interim Manager Greg Gross and the Aces. 

    More >>

  • Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Crash on I-80 Near Pyramid, 1 Hospitalized

    Sunday, June 11 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-11 05:52:24 GMT

    Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

    More >>

    The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.