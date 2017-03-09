Court to Decide Fate of Impeached South Korean President

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A court has begun a session that will decide the fate of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye.



The session Friday will include a verdict that will either remove her from office over a corruption scandal or allow her to complete her term.



If Park is removed, it would mark the first time a South Korean president has been driven from office before the end of their term since democracy replaced dictatorship in the late 1980s.



In anticipation of the ruling, pro-Park supporters, many of them dressed in army-style fatigues and wearing red berets, and those who want Park gone began showing up around the Constitutional Court building in downtown Seoul.

