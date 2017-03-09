Formal Swearing in for Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich

The formal swearing-in ceremony for Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia S. Stiglich was held on Thursday, March 9 in the Nevada State Library and Archives Building in Carson City.

This ceremony was held during a special session of the Nevada Supreme Court where Chief Justice Michael A. Cherry provided opening and closing remarks and administered the oath of office. It was followed by a reception at the Supreme Court building.

Judge Stiglich said, "Now, I wanna be the kind of justice they feel the same way about. They feel is fair, is working hard for them, feel like it's their courts and it's open for them."

Governor Sandoval appointed Justice Stiglich from her seat on the Second Judicial District Court to the Supreme Court on November 10, 2016 to fill the remaining two years of Justice Nancy Saitta's term.

Justice Stiglich earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from University of California, Berkeley. She earned a Juris Doctorate from University of California, Hastings College of Law.