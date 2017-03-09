World Cup Skiing Comes to Squaw Valley

Athletes from around the world are competing in the Ski World Cup ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics and after more than 50 years Squaw Valley is getting to play host again.

"Hosting a world cup here even in the United States but here in Squaw Valley in Tahoe is a regional honor," said Liesl Kenny of Squaw Valley.

Dr. Charles and his dog Sierra are super excited to see the races. He was even here for the Olympic games in 1960.

"When you see the fabulous athletes perform you wonder if you're in the same sport they are because they do it at magnificent level. It's amazing," said spectator Dr. Charles. He came in to see the event all the way from the Bay Area. They're expecting it to be packed this weekend.

"We don't have a hard number on it, but we know it's going to be a lot. Thousands," said Kenny.

The resorts recommends you carpool.

"Parking is going to be very limited. It's probably going to fill up very early in the morning. We do have free coach 48 passenger buses running from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport," said Kenny.

Despite snow crews working around the clock, Squaw has lost about a quarter of their parking spaces this season to snow. An impressive winter season with a lot of snow also means a lot of extra work for crews too. They've been spending at least the past few weeks clearing two to three feet of snow from the course itself. Just one more reason to make this area stand out.

"For many of these athletes they have never skied in California before, to them California is a surf town you know. So showing them yes we have these amazing mountains we have tons of snow this terrain, and they have never able to experience it before," added Kenny.

Which is a big win for the area. The World Cup in Squaw Valley goes from March 9th through March 12th and most of the events are free to the public.