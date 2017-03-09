NDOT Lane Reductions on I-80 East of Sparks

Westbound I-80 is currently closed for an injury crash. The interstate is shut down just past the McCarran exit near Pyramid. Sparks Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.More >>
The interstate is down to one lane travel in both directions after an injury crash.More >>
Bringing her career with the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field team to a close, senior Nicole Wadden finished ninth in the NCAA Championships heptathlon Saturday night, becoming a second team All-American.More >>
Bringing her career with the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field team to a close, senior Nicole Wadden finished ninth in the NCAA Championships heptathlon Saturday night, becoming a second team All-American.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is now training all cadets in the Highway Patrol Academy to be Child Seat Safety Technicians.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is now training all cadets in the Highway Patrol Academy to be Child Seat Safety Technicians.More >>
The 25th Tour de Nez race took over downtown Reno on Saturday. The annual bike race travels through the Biggest Little City, with the start and finish taking place at Wingfield Park.More >>
The 25th Tour de Nez race took over downtown Reno on Saturday. The annual bike race travels through the Biggest Little City, with the start and finish taking place at Wingfield Park.More >>
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.More >>
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>