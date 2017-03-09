Two Injured in Shooting on I-80 in the Bay Area, Suspects Detain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Injured in Shooting on I-80 in the Bay Area, Suspects Detained

Posted: Updated:

KPIX, the CBS affiliate in San Francisco has reported a shooting on I-80 near Richmond, CA.

Authorities tell them that there were two victims, a male who was reportedly has five gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. They say the female victim was shot in her hand and her condition was not life-threatening.

The CBS affiliate says that there were two vehicles involved, the victims’ bullet-ridden red Honda minivan and the suspects’ silver Dodge Charger that were stopped in the middle of the freeway. 

KPIX says that police have detained three people in the Iron Triangle neighborhood in connection with this shooting and authorities tell them that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

KPIX aerial video shows that the eastbound lanes near the San Pablo exit are completely blocked and that emergency vehicles are on the scene.

This is a breaking news update, this story will be updated when more information is known. 

