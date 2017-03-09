Carson City Sheriff Seeks Suspect Who Stole Wallet - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff Seeks Suspect Who Stole Wallet

Carson City Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who stole a wallet.

The Sheriff's Office says that on Sunday, January 29 a suspect entered a local business in Carson City and stole the victim’s wallet. 

Officials are asking anyone with information is to contact Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850. 

