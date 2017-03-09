NDOT Announces I-80 Westbound Lane Closures This Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Announces I-80 Westbound Lane Closures This Saturday


Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation

From the Nevada Department of Transportation: 

Westbound Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane from downtown Reno to Robb Drive Saturday, March 11 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes. 

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between the downtown Virginia Street exit 13 and Robb Drive exit 9 between 5 am and 7 pm Saturday, March 11.
The Keystone on-ramp to westbound I-80 and the off-ramp from westbound I-80 to west McCarran Boulevard will also be closed during the same time for the interstate pothole repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as available and allow extra travel time.

The interstate has experienced extensive potholing during this winter’s storms. NDOT is repairing potholes as quickly and efficiently as possible. Thus far this year, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction have repaved more than 50,000 square feet of I-80 to fill larger potholes and provide a safer and smoother driving surface. More than 3,000 tons of asphalt will be used this Saturday alone to fill potholes on two lanes of I-80.

Additional intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks while crews continue weather-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.   

From the Nevada Department of Transportation 

    •   
