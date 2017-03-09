Nevada Advances to MWC Semifinals After Win Over Utah Aggies

Wrapping up a wet and long day one of the heptathlon, Nevada Wolf Pack senior Nicole Wadden sits in 11th after four events at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.More >>
The Reno Aces fell to the Tacoma Rainiers in the final game of the four-game series after a bottom of the eleventh, one-out, bases-loaded walk to former Ace Mitch Haniger Thursday night at Cheney Park. ...More >>
The all-time leading scorer in USL history took home USL’s Player of the Month Award on Thursday. Reno 1868 FC striker Dane Kelly, who has scored in the past five USL matches, took home the top league honor for May.More >>
Senior Emily Myers, solidified her position as the best distance runner in school history Thursday night at the NCAA Track & Field Championships with a second team All-American honor after placing 13th in the steeplechase.More >>
In front of a crowd of 4,844 fans, Reno beat Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 thanks to Richards' thrilling goal in the 77th minute from an assist from defender Luis Felipe Fernandes, who scored 11 minutes earlier.More >>
