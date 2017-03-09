Nevada Advances to MWC Semifinals After Win Over Utah Aggies

The Nevada Wolf Pack won its quarterfinals game against the Utah Aggies (83-69) in the Mountain West Championships Thursday afternoon.

The Pack will now face the winner of the Fresno State vs. New Mexico game.

Pack sophomore Cameron Oliver eclipsed 1,000 career points. He became the ninth player to do it in his first two years at Nevada and just the fifth sophomore. He’s the 27th overall player on the list.

Sophomore Jordan Caroline scored 20 or more points for the seventh time this year, netting 22 against Utah State.

With his jumper in the first half against the Aggies, senior D.J. Fenner took sole possession of 14th on the Nevada all-time scoring list, passing Luke Babbitt. Fenner now has 1,325 points in his four years at Nevada.