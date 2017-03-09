Washoe County Health District to Provide Free Water Test Sample Kits

President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South Florida

A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier deposition

Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn't take stand

Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'

In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help

Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside Washington

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

A New Jersey appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former Rutgers University professor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a disabled man she said consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard.

With officers in Minnesota and Ohio on trial, a look at high-profile cases in which police fatally shot black people.

A couple is having a hard time selling their home because it straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

The price of a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett will likely top several million dollars before the online auction to benefit a California homeless charity wraps up Friday night.

Texas has enacted two laws that state and local officials hope will stabilize the Dallas Police and Fire Pension and a similar one in Houston, but the action may not be legal in many other states.

Marches against Islamic law being held in more than two dozen cities across the United States.

Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.

Bill Cosby on the stand? Experts say it would be a huge risk

Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and could reach the jury early this week.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

From Washoe County:

The Washoe County Health District is providing free water testing kits for Lemmon Valley residents to test private wells for the presence of bacteria. They will be available at tonight’s Lemmon Valley community meeting at North Valleys High School at 6 p.m.

Starting Friday, March 10, residents impacted by flooding can pick up the free kits at Ranchers Feed and Supply on 60 E. Surge Street, at the corner of Surge Street and Lemmon Drive and at the command post at Lemmon Valley Drive and Pompe Way.

Each kit has directions on how to submit the sample for testing. That includes mailing it to the State lab or dropping it off at 1660 N Virginia St, Reno, near the University of Nevada, Reno and Fleischmann Planetarium & Science Center. See Flood Health and Safety Information.

Residents only need to fill out the paperwork and submit the sample container to the lab. Washoe County Health District will notify residents of the results as they become available and will work with individual residents to treat or evaluate well conditions based on received results.

See a list of frequently asked health-related flood water questions.

Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team are helping Lemmon Valley residents in the following ways:

Door-to-door property assessments continue. Community Emergency Response Team is conducting surveys and data entry to gather information.

Social Services Mobile Command Center at Pompe and Lemmon Drive is staffed and is available to meet with residents along with Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

Nevada Division of Forestry and Sheriff’s Office Inmate Crew continue sandbagging efforts, specifically near Tupelo.

New location for sand and sandbag pickup for public will be on Limber Pine and Lemmon Drive.

Crews are working near Patrician area to make contact with people to assess needs.

North Valleys Incident Command Team response by the Numbers

150,000 sand bags

66 metal signs

489 cubic yards of road grindings for road stability

1,600+ man hours

80 linear feet of 8-inch PVC pipe

Earlier, Governor Brian Sandoval announced he signed a letter to President Donald Trump respectfully requesting a major disaster declaration for Northern Nevada following the February weather event and sent a formal communication to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for assistance specific to Lemmon Valley in Washoe Valley.