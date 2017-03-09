Washoe County Health District to Provide Free Water Test Sample - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Health District to Provide Free Water Test Sample Kits

From Washoe County: 

The Washoe County Health District is providing free water testing kits for Lemmon Valley residents to test private wells for the presence of bacteria. They will be available at tonight’s Lemmon Valley community meeting at North Valleys High School at 6 p.m.

Starting Friday, March 10, residents impacted by flooding can pick up the free kits at Ranchers Feed and Supply on 60 E. Surge Street, at the corner of Surge Street and Lemmon Drive and at the command post at Lemmon Valley Drive and Pompe Way.

Each kit has directions on how to submit the sample for testing. That includes mailing it to the State lab or dropping it off at 1660 N Virginia St, Reno, near the University of Nevada, Reno and Fleischmann Planetarium & Science Center. See Flood Health and Safety Information. 

Residents only need to fill out the paperwork and submit the sample container to the lab. Washoe County Health District will notify residents of the results as they become available and will work with individual residents to treat or evaluate well conditions based on received results.    

See a list of frequently asked health-related flood water questions.

Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team are helping Lemmon Valley residents in the following ways:
Door-to-door property assessments continue. Community Emergency Response Team is conducting surveys and data entry to gather information.
Social Services Mobile Command Center at Pompe and Lemmon Drive is staffed and is available to meet with residents along with Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

Nevada Division of Forestry and Sheriff’s Office Inmate Crew continue sandbagging efforts, specifically near Tupelo. 
New location for sand and sandbag pickup for public will be on Limber Pine and Lemmon Drive.
Crews are working near Patrician area to make contact with people to assess needs.

North Valleys Incident Command Team response by the Numbers

  • 150,000 sand bags
  • 66 metal signs
  • 489 cubic yards of road grindings for road stability
  • 1,600+ man hours
  • 80 linear feet of 8-inch PVC pipe

Earlier, Governor Brian Sandoval announced he signed a letter to President Donald Trump respectfully requesting a major disaster declaration for Northern Nevada following the February weather event and sent a formal communication to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for assistance specific to Lemmon Valley in Washoe Valley. 

