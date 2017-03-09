Gov. Sandoval Signs Letter to Pres. Trump Requesting Emergency Assistance for Northern Nevada

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Governor Brian Sandoval today announced he has signed a letter to President Donald Trump respectfully requesting a major disaster declaration for Northern Nevada following the February weather event and sent a formal communication to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for assistance specific to Lemmon Valley in Washoe Valley.

“I was grateful for the three-day approval for the funds related to the January event but even at that time, we knew the sustained weather event would likely require a second request from our federal partners,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The February flood disproportionately damaged Elko County, Douglas County and Carson City and has continued to devastate Lemmon Valley in Washoe County. The state is working at an accelerated pace to ensure residents who are still suffering receive the help they need today and requesting a partnership with the Army Corp of Engineers to make sure we are better prepared for snow runoff and spring flooding.”

Disaster Declaration: the Governor sent the attached letter to President Donald Trump and Acting Regional Administrator Dr. Ahsha Tribble requesting a major disaster declaration for the State of Nevada as a result of February flooding in the counties of Washoe, Elko, Humboldt, Douglas, areas including the South Fork Band of Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, and Carson City. The Governor is requesting direct federal assistance, and federal assistance through the public assistance, individual assistance and hazard mitigation program.

Advanced Measures: the Governor issued the attached request to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) for Advanced Measures for the continued flooding in the Lemmon Valley area of Washoe County. Specifically, the state is requesting assistance from the ACE to provide “materials, personnel or both to create a 4-mile long barrier” surrounding the flood area to further mitigate the spread of floodwaters.

State of Nevada Specific Resource Support Efforts:

The State of Nevada is continuously responding to the effects of the record breaking moisture using all resources available including the Nevada National Guard, Nevada Division of Forestry, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Civil Air Patrol, American Red Cross, and other state and volunteer agencies.

These resources have been, and are currently being, used to respond to major incidents across the state such as the community of Montello which was isolated due to flooding. Response activities continue for these events to repair access routes and provide services. The State of Nevada is also engaged in developing emergency protective measures for expected flooding during the spring runoff in areas such as Churchill County near the city of Fallon. The Lemmon Valley incident is a priority for the State and in addition to the resources listed below 8 NDF crews are currently working in Lemmon Valley (193 personnel). The crews are filling sandbags for residents, wrapping homes with visqueen plastic and placing sandbags around homes, the crews are also building sandbag walls to divert water from non-flooded neighborhoods.

Additional protective measures specific to the Lemmon Valley area to date include the following:

* The State Emergency Operations Center is fully activated with 24/7 operations until further notice in support of Lemmon Valley.

* Jurisdictional calls with Lemmon Valley have been taking place daily or as otherwise requested.

* Resource requests from Washoe County Office of Emergency Management (WCOEM) specific to Lemmon Valley include to date:

o Incident Management Team (IMT);

o Flat Bottom Boat with four flotation devices;

o Incident Supply Point at the Nevada Army National Guard Training Center in Stead, Nevada;

o POD Storage Container;

o 75 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE);

o Perform snow survey work on eastern side of Peavine Mountain to determine snow melt ting the Lemmon Valley and Swan Lake areas ;

o Spot weather reports for the Swan Lake area within Lemmon Valley on an ongoing basis;

o Two temporary stilling wells with transducer to monitor Swan Lake inflow measurements ;

o Hand Crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) to include a total of 12 crews and one squad;

o Two sandwich bulletin boards for portable informational signage ;

o Two portable potable shower units;

o Two 400-gallon potable water tanks;

o 20 portable toilets;

o U.S. Army Corps of Engineers technical assistance to assess the Swan Lake flooding

response, recovery, and mitigation options; and,

o Technical assistance to enhance Social Services outreach including the provision of legal assistance to assist citizens with legal or insurance questions.

