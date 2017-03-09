Reno-Tahoe International Airport Hosts Open House on 20-Year Master Plan

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport master plan committee hosted a free open house on Thursday to discuss future growth projections and forecasts for the next 20 years.

The open house was held on Thursday, March 16th at Best Western Airport Plaza Hotel, 1981 Terminal Way, Piper Room from 3-6 p.m.

"Everybody has some interesting thoughts in their mind. we want to hear them, make them part of the plan, so we have the best way to move in the next 20 years." said Brian Kulpin, Marketing and Public Affairs for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Kulpin says that if you were unable to attend this open house, more are planned in the coming months.

More information is available at www.renoairport.com/master-plan.

From the Reno-Tahoe International Airport:

The aviation forecasts estimate passenger boardings, aircraft operations, and landed weights for both commercial passenger and air cargo, in addition to general aviation and military operations. Forecasts have been identified using base-growth, low-growth, and high-growth scenarios for 2021, 2026, and 2036.

Once approved by the FAA, the aviation forecasts will be used as the basis for the remainder of the master plan effort as the project team identifies the new, expanded, or rehabilitated facilities which are required to meet the 2021, 2026, and 2036 forecasts.

The 16-month master planning process addresses airport growth, aviation industry changes, and FAA standards for the next 20 years. It will provide a funding roadmap and address the dynamics of air service and cargo while balancing the needs of the community.

This open house is one of multiple opportunities for public input through meetings, public opinion surveys, social media and a portion of the RTAA’s website dedicated to providing information and updates as well as collecting input.

