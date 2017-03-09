Washington State Asks to Keep Travel Ban Pause

Washington state's attorney general is asking a federal judge to affirm that an order blocking President Donald Trump's first travel ban will also apply to a revised travel ban.



Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle made the announcement about the legal challenge to the revised travel ban.

Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.



Unlike the initial order, the new order says current visa holders will not be affected and removes language that would give priority to religious minorities.



Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban. Hawaii says the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.



A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting Trump's initial travel ban order after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)