Reno Police Arrest Two Men in Commercial Burglaries Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Two Men in Commercial Burglaries Case

Douglas Heathcote Douglas Heathcote
Jacob Heathcote Jacob Heathcote

Reno Police officers say they have arrested two men in connection with multiple commercial burglaries. 

Police say on January 21st, authorities investigated multiple window smash burglaries in northwest Reno isolated to the Viewcrest Shopping center on Kings Row. Victim businesses reported having their front door windows smashed and multiple bar and restaurant supplies taken to include cash drawers and electronics. 

On March 8th, Detectives with the Reno Police Department executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Kings Row. Police say that investigation recovered items from each of the burglaries that were returned to the victim businesses. Additionally, clothing from the suspects in each of the cases was recovered.  

A subsequent investigation led to the arrests of 26-year-old Douglas Heathcote and 22-year-old Jacob Heathcote. Both men were booked into the Washoe County Jail on five counts of commercial burglary. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department at 334-2133, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

