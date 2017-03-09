Nevada Solar Power Sees Major Growth in 2016

Nevada more than doubled its solar power capacity in 2016, moving up in the ranks to claim the fourth-largest solar industry in America.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2m6Mx9v) that GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association told legislators on Wednesday that Nevada increased its capacity from 1,033 megawatts in 2015 to 2,191 megawatts in 2016. Nevada had the fourth-fastest growth of any state last year.

The Nevada Legislature on Wednesday heard testimony supporting a bill that would increase the state's renewable portfolio standard to 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

Supporters of the bill say it sets an aggressive but achievable goal to have Nevada become a leader in clean energy.

Opponents of the bill say such demands need to be examined for what affect they will have on ratepayers.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)