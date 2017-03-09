NHP Responding to Motorcycle v. Car Crash

The California Highway Patrol is responding to a major injury crash on Interstate 80 between Floriston and Farad.More >>
One of Reno's iconic homes is opening its doors this afternoon. Rancharrah has opened its gates during a grand opening celebration to introduce the new 141-acre lifestyle community.More >>
Fire crews continue to mop up the Drayer Fire near Fernley, but the fire is 100% contained.More >>
Amsterdam police say that a car has struck pedestrians outside the city's main railway station, injuring five people.More >>
The Reno Aces defeated the Sacramento River Cats 6-4 in 17 innings at Raley Field on Friday.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
