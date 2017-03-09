NHP Responding to Motorcycle v. Car Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Responding to Motorcycle v. Car Crash

Posted: Updated:

Eastbound lanes are closed on State Route 207 and Market after a motorcycle versus car crash. Traffic is being diverted westbound. 

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the report at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Police say one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. 

No word on when lanes will reopen.

We will continue to update you as we learn more. 

