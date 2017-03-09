NHP Stepping up Enforcement of Aggressive Driving

Fire crews are fighting a two-acre wildfire near Drayer Lane in Fernley. Please avoid the area.More >>
The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosted Free Fishing Day across the Silver State on Saturday.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.More >>
Wrapping up a wet and long day one of the heptathlon, Nevada Wolf Pack senior Nicole Wadden sits in 11th after four events at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
A teenage girl has died after being struck by a vehicle late Friday night.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
