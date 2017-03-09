NHP Stepping up Enforcement of Aggressive Driving

The Nevada Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement and on the lookout for aggressive drivers. They say it is a big issue and they want to keep drivers safe.

Channel 2 rode along with Trooper Dan Gordon to see what aggressive driving looks like. In the span of just under an hour on southbound I-580, we saw several people driving aggressively. It's something the NHP says causes too many crashes.

“Aggressive driving is defined as three or more moving violations in the span of one mile and one of those has to be speed,” said Trooper Gordon.

We watched a black Land Rover cutting in and out of lanes, passing other drivers and cutting back over into the left lane without a turn signal.

“I'm going 71 and he's putting time and distance between us,” said Trooper Gordon as he monitored the driver’s speed with his dashboard monitor.

Once we caught up to him, Trooper Gordon turned on his lights.

“Are you in a hurry?” asked Trooper Gordon to the driver. “Where are you in a hurry to? Carson City. You are speeding, tailgating, changing lanes and not using your turn signal. You are the definition of an aggressive driver.”

Late to a meeting is the number one reason the NHP says people drive aggressively. This is taken so seriously that if you go before a judge and are convicted of aggressive driving, you must have an insurance policy similar to those convicted of a DUI. It's expensive and takes a long time to remove.

This is a multiple agency campaign that will last until March 14, 2017.

