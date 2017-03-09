The Latest: Hawaii is 1st State to Sue Over New Travel Ban

Police have closed Plumb Lane in both directions after a car hit a pedestrian late Friday night. Drivers can expect closures on Plumb for several hours, from Hunter Lake Drive to Keele Drive. Police on scene say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. They couldn't say whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they are advising the public to avoid the area while the Major Accident Investigation Team clears the scene.More >>
Wrapping up a wet and long day one of the heptathlon, Nevada Wolf Pack senior Nicole Wadden sits in 11th after four events at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.More >>
It's been five decades since the debut of what Rolling Stone dubbed "The Greatest Album of All Time." To celebrate the 50th Anniversary, a tribute band with roots right here in Reno performed the entire album live on their international tour. That tribute band is known as Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.More >>
The City of Reno is considering building a tiny house village as transitional housing for the homeless.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
