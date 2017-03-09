Wolf Pack Close to First NCAA Berth Since 2007 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Close to First NCAA Berth Since 2007

Posted: Updated:

The Mountain West Tournament is in Las Vegas, where the Nevada men's basketball team is hoping to secure an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack has to win three games to get the automatic bid.

School officials say a return to the NCAA Tournament would be a big step for the program. It has been ten years since Nevada made the tournament. The university knows the future is bright, but they have to take care of business in Las Vegas first.

The Pack is coming off its best season in years, winning its first-ever Mountain West regular season title. "We've seen the excitement around Coach Muss," said Athletic Director Doug Knuth. "We've seen the excitement around this team, this year's team but the next step in that is to make the NCAA, to make the Big Dance."

Nevada will have an automatic bid to the dance if they win the Mountain West tournament, something Knuth says pays off for the community and for recruiting. "Really, really big deal for Coach Muss and his staff for him to go into a young man's home and talk about going to the NCAA Tournament and the hope is that you're going year in, year out."

A tournament birth would be the Pack's first since 2007. Senior Associate Athletics Director Rhonda Lundin Bennett remembers the last time they made it. "I was here back in the days when we were going to the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis, and it was just so exciting for the teams, so great for recruiting, so great for our university to get that exposure, as well as great for our community to be a part of that."

For each game a Mountain West team plays in the NCAA Tournament, the conference gets revenue to be split between its 11 teams. Last year, that was more than $265,000 per game. The problem is, only one team might get a bid this year.

"The bottom has gotten better. The middle has gotten better. So, we're getting better," said Mountain West Tournament Director Dan Butterly. "So to talk about us being a one-bid league is ridiculous in my opinion. We should be talking about the Mountain West as a two or three bid league at this point in the season."

Still, anything less than winning the conference tournament could leave the Wolf Pack on the outside looking in. "Nevada's got an excellent case," said Butterly. "They did everything they could. They scheduled up this past year, based upon last year's RPI. They've won the games they needed to win. They won the Number One seed in the Mountain West Basketball Championships."

"I absolutely believe they deserve an at-large bid if they don't get the automatic bid."

The bottom line is if Nevada wins three games in three days, they are in. The first test happens Thursday when they take on Utah State at noon.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Plumb Lane Closed Due to Pedestrian Crash

    Plumb Lane Closed Due to Pedestrian Crash

    Saturday, June 10 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-06-10 07:25:34 GMT

    Police have closed Plumb Lane in both directions after a car hit a pedestrian late Friday night. Drivers can expect closures on Plumb for several hours, from Hunter Lake Drive to Keele Drive. Police on scene say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. They couldn't say whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they are advising the public to avoid the area while the Major Accident Investigation Team clears the scene.

    More >>

    Police have closed Plumb Lane in both directions after a car hit a pedestrian late Friday night. Drivers can expect closures on Plumb for several hours, from Hunter Lake Drive to Keele Drive. Police on scene say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. They couldn't say whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they are advising the public to avoid the area while the Major Accident Investigation Team clears the scene.

    More >>

  • Wadden in Good Position at N.C.A.A. Championships

    Wadden in Good Position at N.C.A.A. Championships

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-06-10 06:45:41 GMT

    Wrapping up a wet and long day one of the heptathlon, Nevada Wolf Pack senior Nicole Wadden sits in 11th after four events at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

    More >>

    Wrapping up a wet and long day one of the heptathlon, Nevada Wolf Pack senior Nicole Wadden sits in 11th after four events at the NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.

    More >>

  • Local Tribute Band Celebrates Sgt. Pepper with International Tour

    Local Tribute Band Celebrates Sgt. Pepper with International Tour

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-06-10 06:13:52 GMT

    It's been five decades since the debut of what Rolling Stone dubbed "The Greatest Album of All Time."  To celebrate the 50th Anniversary, a tribute band with roots right here in Reno performed the entire album live on their international tour. That tribute band is known as Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.

    More >>

    It's been five decades since the debut of what Rolling Stone dubbed "The Greatest Album of All Time."  To celebrate the 50th Anniversary, a tribute band with roots right here in Reno performed the entire album live on their international tour. That tribute band is known as Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washoe County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Teen

    Washoe County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Teen

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-06-10 03:18:44 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.

    More >>

  • "Avocado Hand" Injuries on the Rise

    "Avocado Hand" Injuries on the Rise

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:36:30 GMT

    Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.

    More >>

    Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.

    More >>

  • Kayaker Missing in South Lake Tahoe

    Kayaker Missing in South Lake Tahoe

    Friday, June 9 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-06-09 18:04:51 GMT

    A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe. 

    More >>

    A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.