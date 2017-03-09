Wolf Pack Close to First NCAA Berth Since 2007

The Mountain West Tournament is in Las Vegas, where the Nevada men's basketball team is hoping to secure an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack has to win three games to get the automatic bid.

School officials say a return to the NCAA Tournament would be a big step for the program. It has been ten years since Nevada made the tournament. The university knows the future is bright, but they have to take care of business in Las Vegas first.

The Pack is coming off its best season in years, winning its first-ever Mountain West regular season title. "We've seen the excitement around Coach Muss," said Athletic Director Doug Knuth. "We've seen the excitement around this team, this year's team but the next step in that is to make the NCAA, to make the Big Dance."

Nevada will have an automatic bid to the dance if they win the Mountain West tournament, something Knuth says pays off for the community and for recruiting. "Really, really big deal for Coach Muss and his staff for him to go into a young man's home and talk about going to the NCAA Tournament and the hope is that you're going year in, year out."

A tournament birth would be the Pack's first since 2007. Senior Associate Athletics Director Rhonda Lundin Bennett remembers the last time they made it. "I was here back in the days when we were going to the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis, and it was just so exciting for the teams, so great for recruiting, so great for our university to get that exposure, as well as great for our community to be a part of that."



For each game a Mountain West team plays in the NCAA Tournament, the conference gets revenue to be split between its 11 teams. Last year, that was more than $265,000 per game. The problem is, only one team might get a bid this year.

"The bottom has gotten better. The middle has gotten better. So, we're getting better," said Mountain West Tournament Director Dan Butterly. "So to talk about us being a one-bid league is ridiculous in my opinion. We should be talking about the Mountain West as a two or three bid league at this point in the season."

Still, anything less than winning the conference tournament could leave the Wolf Pack on the outside looking in. "Nevada's got an excellent case," said Butterly. "They did everything they could. They scheduled up this past year, based upon last year's RPI. They've won the games they needed to win. They won the Number One seed in the Mountain West Basketball Championships."

"I absolutely believe they deserve an at-large bid if they don't get the automatic bid."

The bottom line is if Nevada wins three games in three days, they are in. The first test happens Thursday when they take on Utah State at noon.