AT&T Cell Phones 911 Outage Has Been Restored - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AT&T Cell Phones 911 Outage Has Been Restored

Posted: Updated:

Update: 911 service has been restored in Washoe County, Douglas County and Alpine County.

AT&T says service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911.  

__________

Due to an outage, AT&T cell phones cannot make 911 calls. 

Authorities are asking users to dial 334-2121 or use a landline in case of an emergency.

In Douglas and Alpine Counties please dial 775-782-5126.

