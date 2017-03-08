AT&T Cell Phones 911 Outage Has Been Restored

Update: 911 service has been restored in Washoe County, Douglas County and Alpine County.

AT&T says service has been restored for wireless customers affected by an issue connecting to 911.

Due to an outage, AT&T cell phones cannot make 911 calls.

Authorities are asking users to dial 334-2121 or use a landline in case of an emergency.

In Douglas and Alpine Counties please dial 775-782-5126.