Lyon County Asking for Declaration of Emergency for Potential Flooding

From Lyon County:

YERINGTON, NV – County Manager Jeff Page announced that he is asking the Board of Commissioners to declare a county wide state of emergency at the March 16, 2017 County Commission Meeting.

Page explained that with the amount of snow pack in the Sierra Nevada Range and smaller mountain ranges the potential for river flooding on the Carson and Walker Rivers is significant.

Page advised that County staff have been participating with the National Weather Service and Nevada Division of Emergency Management in preparing for river and potential flash flooding for the next several months.

The National Weather Service has advised that the County should be prepared for flooding from April through July on the Carson River and April through August on the Walker River.

Page explained that there are a number of variables that will affect how much flooding and when to expect flooding. Rapid increase in temperature, significant rain fall and storage capacity will play critical factors.

Lyon County strongly urges citizens that have property on either river to prepare their properties for high water events that may last a long duration. He explained that this event may be similar the 1982-1983 high water events.

Lyon County officials will continue to work with state and river officials to attempt to reduce the impacts of river flooding and to keep the public up-to-date on the status of the rivers.