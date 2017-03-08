Reno Rodeo Foundation Warns of Possible Scam - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Rodeo Foundation Warns of Possible Scam

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Rodeo Foundation says that they have been made aware of a possible scam using their name. 

Clara Andriola, Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation has released the following statement:

"It’s come to our attention that there may be scammers using the Reno Rodeo Foundation name to fraudulently solicit donations. We want the community to know that the Foundation does not and will not make calls asking for donations – we take donations through our secure website or during specific fundraising efforts like the Denim Drive. If there is ever a question of whether a solicitation is legitimately from the Reno Rodeo Foundation please call our office at (775)322-9875 or email us at info@renorodeofoundation.org. We are working with authorities to look into the matter and greatly appreciate the community’s support."

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.