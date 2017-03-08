Reno Rodeo Foundation Warns of Possible Scam

The Reno Rodeo Foundation says that they have been made aware of a possible scam using their name.

Clara Andriola, Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation has released the following statement:

"It’s come to our attention that there may be scammers using the Reno Rodeo Foundation name to fraudulently solicit donations. We want the community to know that the Foundation does not and will not make calls asking for donations – we take donations through our secure website or during specific fundraising efforts like the Denim Drive. If there is ever a question of whether a solicitation is legitimately from the Reno Rodeo Foundation please call our office at (775)322-9875 or email us at info@renorodeofoundation.org. We are working with authorities to look into the matter and greatly appreciate the community’s support."