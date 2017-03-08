Women in Science Doing Great Things in Nevada

Vera Samburova is one of many scientists working at DRI. Like many there, she has a passion for what she does. Nina Oakley also works for DRI through the Western Regional Climate Center. She too has a passion for what she does, however, she didn't always want to be a scientist.

"I wasn't a natural at it but I put in a lot of hard work and was able to learn it and now I'm competent in math and science," said Oakley.

Her story is an inspiration for anyone with a dream. She's one of several women throughout the country applying for the Wagner Award. Samburova is on the selection committee.

"I think it's a great award. This award is important because we want to bring attention to the work that a young women can do science," said Samburova.

The award has been around since 1998, and you could argue a lot has changed since then.

"It's really great to have something that draws out such a great competition and looking at some of the previous recipients they are people that I look up to," said Oakley.

While more women are starting to study meteorology, it's still mainly men. During the 2016 fiscal year, about 65 percent of the people at DRI were men and 35 percent were women. A passion for what they do is required.

"So really my interest in outdoor activities sparked me into studying meteorology," added Oakley.

Samburova's background is in organic chemistry, which can be tough for anyone.

"It was challenging sometimes but I love it," said Samburova.

Which is the message from both Oakley and Samburova. There's nothing nerdy about it. Kristen Averyt has just recently been announced as DRI's first female President. She will start her new role in July.