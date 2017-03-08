Two Arrested in Carson City for Counterfeiting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Arrested in Carson City for Counterfeiting

Melanie Taylor
Paul Matheson

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service say they have arrested two people for counterfeiting.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service say a search warrant was executed in the 1400 Block of North Edmonds Drive in Carson City on Tuesday, March 7.

Detectives say this was based on an ongoing investigation into counterfeit manufacturing and was just one of several the two agencies have worked closely on in recent months that have led to several arrests.  

Officials say numerous counterfeit one hundred dollar bills were recovered, and the printing equipment was taken as evidence.  Authorities say they have arrested 55-year-old Melanie Taylor of Carson City on the charges of Possession of Financial Forgery Lab, Uttering a Forged Instrument, Driving under the Influence of Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also arrested was 55-year-old Paul Matheson of Carson City on the charges of Possession of Financial Forgery Lab, Uttering a Forged Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say the investigation is continuing and there is a potential of Federal Charges being brought.

