Reno's Celebrity Chef Takes On Whole30

Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.
Affordable children's dental care offered with the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, coming to Carson City.
Summer is the season of high blood demand. They aren't calling it a shortage, at least not yet. But our blood reserve has seen better days. A new look at our supply and demand…
Ladies, you will soon have another option when it comes to breast cancer screening and treatment. The Breast Center is about to open inside the Summit Surgery Center at Saint Mary's Galena.
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke to patients and medical professionals about their healthcare concerns at a roundtable discussion Friday in Reno.
A species of mosquito capable of spreading the Zika virus has been found in Southern Nevada. Health officials detected the mosquitoes Wednesday in North Las Vegas.
A big reason why many bystanders don't give CPR if someone collapses is because of their reluctance to put their mouth on the mouth of a stranger. However, doctors say that reason no longer exists. Why they are encouraging you to learn hands only CPR in Health Watch.
If you watch our station, you've seen an advertisement from the A.A.R.P. that urges Nevadans to call Senator Dean Heller and tell him to vote against the American Health Care Act. The commercial is also playing in Colorado, Arizona, and Alaska.
Nevada lawmakers are sending Gov. Brian Sandoval several bills focused on assisting working mothers and reproductive health.
Washoe County is offering free medications and assistance with a Quitline to help Nevadans to quit smoking and to stop using tobacco products.
