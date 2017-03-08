Reno's Celebrity Chef Takes On Whole30

Chef Clint Jolly has not just made a name for himself in town, "I started cooking with my mom when I was three years old." The “Butcher Boy” turned award-winning chef and entrepreneur has also whipped up some bragging rights on the national stage when he won the Food Network’s Chopped: Impossible Restaurant Challenge.

Chef Jolly’s taste buds have taken him to many regions around the world. "My specialty is Yucatan cuisine and Mexican food. So, food from the Caribbean side of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico." With a wide range of cuisines, the Great Thyme Catering owner has also built a business story-telling with food. "Where they've traveled; where they want to travel. Kind of get the story of their relationship and turn that into a menu." He loves a good challenge, which is why we asked him to help us cook up some recipes for a diet that's gaining popularity.

Chances are, you have heard of Whole30. It is touted as a reset for your body to eliminate sources of inflammation and allergies. "The big ones being nuts, grains, dairy,” he explains. “But it still leaves a ton open." For one month, you are encouraged to eat whole foods - without added sugar, alcohol, grains, and legumes. To be successful, Chef Jolly says food prep is key. "The trick is having all the ingredients precooked and cut." Food prep can make it easy to stretch a dish, too.

Chef Jolly starts with a roasted chicken. "This is Pollo Asado style." With it, he is able to make breakfast, lunch and dinner. From protein-packed baked egg, chicken and prosciutto muffins to Caribbean-style chicken wraps and a loaded sweet potato topped with homemade guacamole. However, with some dishes, you have to be creative. Chef Jolly likes to swap pasta for zucchini noodles. "As a chef, we're always looking for some type of new challenge. So sometimes that comes from discovering a new cuisine, but also manipulating recipes that fit into a diet is equally as challenging." He adds, it doesn't have to be difficult. Even the most simple of ingredients - if prepared right - can be healthy and taste great, too. "Everybody who I know who's stuck with it for 30 days comes out feeling better."

As with any nutritional plan, it is important to consult with your doctor first. To learn more about Whole30, log onto: http://whole30.com/step-one/

Chef Jolly is also hosting Cook With Me! Flavors of the Yucatan at Nothing To It Culinary Center on March 16th at 6 p.m. To sign up, call (775) 826-2628.