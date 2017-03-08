RTC Invites Public to Share Comments on Possible Service Changes

From Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County:

Reno, NV (March 8, 2017) – In order to enhance transit service in the community and maximize efficiency, the RTC is proposing several changes to transit service. Proposed changes involve reallocating resources to routes with the most ridership demand, and may impact the timing of routes. The public is invited to comment on the proposed changes at two open house events on Thursday, March 9th:

7 am to 9 am

RTC 4TH STREET STATION near 4th Street and Evans Avenue

North Building

4 pm to 6 pm

RTC 4TH STREET STATION near 4th Street and Evans Avenue

North Building

Among improvements being considered, is more frequent service to the VA Medical Center. Additionally, restoration of some service in Sun Valley that was eliminated during the recession is possible. Route 2s may also be adjusted to better accommodate peak travel times for seniors going to the Washoe County Senior Center. A final list of recommendations will be presented to the RTC Board and, if approved, the changes would become effective in autumn.