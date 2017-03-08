Community Meeting for Lemmon Valley Residents

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a missing juvenile in need of medications.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports missing Sun Valley resident Robert Edward Cook Jr. was located this morning by Truckee Police in Truckee.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reports missing Sun Valley resident Robert Edward Cook Jr. was located this morning by Truckee Police in Truckee.More >>
Governor Sandoval signed 30 bills and vetoed 2 on Friday.More >>
Governor Sandoval signed 30 bills and vetoed 2 on Friday.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
All lanes are open on I-80 eastbound at US-395 northbound under the bridge after a single-vehicle rollover crash.More >>
All lanes are open on I-80 eastbound at US-395 northbound under the bridge after a single-vehicle rollover crash.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted California authorities in arresting a murder suspect on Thursday evening.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted California authorities in arresting a murder suspect on Thursday evening.More >>
It's a busy weekend from the Comstock, to Tahoe, and back down to Carson City! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
It's a busy weekend from the Comstock, to Tahoe, and back down to Carson City! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 71 bills into law this week and vetoed 7, including a minimum wage increase for the Silver State.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 71 bills into law this week and vetoed 7, including a minimum wage increase for the Silver State.More >>