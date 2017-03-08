Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team say they are hosting a community meeting for Lemmon Valley residents on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at North Valleys High School at 1470 Golden Valley Road on Thursday, March 9, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Incident Commander and TMFPD Battalion Chief Sam Hicks say they will give a brief update on the flooding situation and how local, state and federal agencies are making resources available for residents in Lemmon Valley impacted by flooding.

Washoe County says the following resources will be available after the presentation: