NDOT: I-80 Lane Reductions Saturday for Pothole Repairs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT: I-80 Lane Reductions Saturday for Pothole Repairs

Posted: Updated:
Potholes on I-80, March 11, 2017 Potholes on I-80, March 11, 2017

NDOT advises motorists of lane reductions on I-80 for continuing weather-related repairs.

From the Nevada Department of Transportation: 

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Westbound Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane from downtown Reno to Robb Drive Saturday, March 11 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues repair of storm-related potholes.

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between the downtown Virginia Street exit 13 and Robb Drive exit 9 between 6 am and 6 pm Saturday, March 11.

The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to west McCarran Boulevard will also be closed during the same time for the interstate pothole repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as available and allow extra travel time.

The interstate has experienced extensive potholing during this winter’s storms. NDOT is repairing potholes as quickly and efficiently as possible. Thus far this year, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction have repaved more than 50,000 square feet of I-80 to fill larger potholes and provide a safer and smoother driving surface.

Additional intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks while crews continue weather-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.  

