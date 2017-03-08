Reno Man Sentenced to 39 Life Terms After Numerous Child Sex Crimes

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a Reno man was sentenced to 39 life sentences in one of the largest child sexual abuse trials ever tried in Washoe County.

In December, 47-year-old Valentin Anthony Corrales was found guilty of the 39 counts involving Lewdness with a Minor Under the Age of 14, Sexual Assault of a Child, and Sexual Assault.

Prosecutors say evidence presented during the trial showed sexual abuse by the defendant against four victims over a 25 year span.

Authorities say in late February of 2015, a 19-year-old victim reported to police that she had been a victim of sexual abuse by Corrales for the last 13 years. An investigation followed revealing additional victims whose years of abuse went back to 1994. Authorities say all victims reported the sexual abuse started when they were approximately 6-7 years of age and included various forms of assault in multiple locations on a frequent, if not daily, basis.

The investigations further revealed that Corrales had been convicted of two counts of Lewdness with a Minor Under the age of 14 in 1990 involving two minor victims. He was sentenced to three years in prison. In that case, the DA’s Office says he abused two young daughters of a single mother.

Within 6 months of his release from prison in 1992, they say he managed to place himself in a relationship with another single mother, who also had 2 young daughters. They were ultimately married and had several children. They say it was this relationship that spawned the instant charges involving multiple victims over many years.

(The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office contributed to this report.)