Reno Man Sentenced to 39 Life Terms After Numerous Child Sex Crimes

Governor Sandoval signed 30 bills and vetoed 2 on Friday.More >>
Between avocado toast, smoothies and even pies, people are filling up on the fatty fruit. As a result of its popularity, however, doctors are seeing more people in emergency rooms. Find out why in Health Watch.More >>
Law enforcement agencies statewide are going to be watching for drivers aggressive drivers.More >>
The Fire Camera Network continues to grow at the University of Nevada with more cameras like the one at the National Weather Service to be set up throughout the Sierra and Eastern Nevada this summer.More >>
One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle vs pedestrian crash Friday afternoon.More >>
A kayaker is missing from South Lake Tahoe.More >>
All lanes are open on I-80 eastbound at US-395 northbound under the bridge after a single-vehicle rollover crash.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted California authorities in arresting a murder suspect on Thursday evening.More >>
It's a busy weekend from the Comstock, to Tahoe, and back down to Carson City! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 71 bills into law this week and vetoed 7, including a minimum wage increase for the Silver State.More >>
