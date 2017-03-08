Trailer Fire in Sun Valley Shuts Down Portion of 7th Avenue

Fire crews have shut down a portion of 7th Avenue in Sun Valley after a trailer fire broke out in that area late Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. on Winward Circle.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews tell us that the single home's interior was destroyed. They say a woman who lived in that trailer wasn’t hurt.

7th Avenue is closed two blocks west and one block east of Winward Circle.

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started, or when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

We have a crew on scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.