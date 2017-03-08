Nevada Unemployment Continues to Decline, Reaches 5% - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Unemployment Continues to Decline, Reaches 5%

More Nevadans are finding work as the state continues recovering from the Great Recession.

Nevada's top economic analysts announced Wednesday that seasonally adjusted unemployment dipped to 5% in January - a nine-year low.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation analysts say Nevada added 1,000 jobs from December to January.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show the last time 5% or fewer Nevadans were out of work was in November 2007.

The state rate is still marginally higher than the national average of 4.8% unemployment.

Nevada was disproportionately stressed during the economic downturn. But state analysts say Nevada's job growth has outpaced the national average since 2012.

Unemployment peaked nationally at about 10% in 2009 and 2010, when Nevada's rate soared as high as 13.7%.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

