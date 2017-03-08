NDOT to Repair Shoulder Erosion on I-80 East of Sparks

The Nevada Department of Transportation says I-80 east near the Lockwood/Mustang exits will be reduced to one lane until 3 p.m. Wednesday for road shoulder erosion repairs.

Expect delays.

Meanwhile, Lane closures will take place through Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 in the Verdi area as NDOT continues repair of storm-related erosion.

Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between exits 4 and 5 in the Verdi area for repairing roadside erosion and other weather-related damage. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

Additional lane closures may occur in future days and weeks while crews continue weather-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.