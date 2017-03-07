Reaction to the Proposed Affordable Care Act Replacement

All lanes are open on I-80 eastbound at US-395 northbound under the bridge after a single-vehicle rollover crash.More >>
The Reno Aces fell to the Tacoma Rainiers in the final game of the four-game series after a bottom of the eleventh, one-out, bases-loaded walk to former Ace Mitch Haniger Thursday night at Cheney Park.
British media report that no party will hold a majority in Parliament after surprising Conservative fall.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted California authorities in arresting a murder suspect on Thursday evening.
The all-time leading scorer in USL history took home USL's Player of the Month Award on Thursday. Reno 1868 FC striker Dane Kelly, who has scored in the past five USL matches, took home the top league honor for May.
All lanes are open on I-80 eastbound at US-395 northbound under the bridge after a single-vehicle rollover crash.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted California authorities in arresting a murder suspect on Thursday evening.
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 71 bills into law this week and vetoed 7, including a minimum wage increase for the Silver State.
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.
Frederick Borden has been charged with open murder eight months after he was arrested for a robbery at the Eldorado Resort Casino.
