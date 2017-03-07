Reaction to the Proposed Affordable Care Act Replacement

Republicans are touting their new healthcare bill that would replace Obamacare, but opponents argue that many details of the bill are still unclear.

House republicans say their proposed bill would serve as a cure-all for any of the existing problems with Obamacare. However, democrats and even some republicans have objections to the new bill.

The GOP’s proposal would get rid of the individual and employer mandate that's currently covered under the affordable care act, while also eliminating a majority of the taxes. Those would then be replaced with health savings accounts and tax credits for middle and lower class families.

House speaker Paul Ryan says the bill will give Americans more say in their healthcare coverage.

"It delivers relief to Americans fed up with skyrocketing premiums and fewer choices. It moves us away from the broken status quo toward a better, patient-centered system,” says Ryan.

House democrats are concerned that the millions who've gained medical coverage under the affordable care act will lose their health insurance if the ACA is replaced.

Eric Herzik, chair of political sciences at the University of Nevada, says the GOP’s recent health care proposal would not be a complete repeal.

Components that would stay the same would be protection for people who already have a preexisting conditions, coverage for dependents until they’re 26-years-old, and also Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion would be held until 2020.

Herzik says because so many aspects of the new bill are similar to Obamacare, even some republicans are worried that this proposal is not the change that’s needed.

“There are 20 million people who got insurance under the ACA, now the most conservative in the party would say we don't care, get rid of them, it costs too much, but many other republicans think no," says Herzik.