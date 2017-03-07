Nevada Baseball Shutout at St. Mary's - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball Shutout at St. Mary's

The University of Nevada baseball team (3-9) dropped a nonconference game 4-0 at Saint Mary’s College (9-3) on Tuesday afternoon at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, Calif. The Wolf Pack is now 3-9 on the season while the Gaels improved to 9-3.

Nevada begins a five-game homestand this week hosting San Diego State in a three-game Mountain West series. First pitch on Friday is set for 2 p.m.

SMC got an unearned run in the bottom of the first and added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to account for all of the scoring.  Justin Bridgman and Jimmy Lunardelli each had two hits for Nevada.

Johnny York (2-1) earned the win tossing six shutout innings and allowed six hits.  Pack sophomore Cooper Powell (0-2) was tagged with the loss giving up four runs, two earned on five hits.

