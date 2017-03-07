Deaths Toll Increases to Four in Train-Bus Crash in Mississippi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deaths Toll Increases to Four in Train-Bus Crash in Mississippi

Posted: Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Officials in Biloxi, Mississippi, say three people were killed today when a freight train hit a tour bus.
    
Fire Chief Joe Boney says three people died before they could be taken to hospitals, while a fourth person died after being taken from the scene.
    
Boney say 35 passengers were taken to area hospitals. He says emergency workers had to cut through the bus wreckage to remove two people. Police had said that four were killed but revised the total to three.
    
Officials have not yet released the names of the dead, but say that the 46 people on the bus had come to the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Austin, Texas, to visit a casino.
    
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency is aware of the crash and deciding whether to investigate. The bus remains on the tracks and Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says it won't be removed until investigators are finished examining the scene.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.