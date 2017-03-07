Sparks Police Investigate Stabbing Near Pyramid Way, E Street

Sparks Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Pyramid Way on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Pyramid Way just after 1:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that 38-year-old Joshua Beeler was walking south on the sidewalk when he called out to a female exiting a business. He asked her to call 911 because he had been stabbed. Beeler was having trouble breathing and was bleeding profusely.

Officers arrived and provided first aid to a substantial laceration to his right arm and a puncture wound to his back. Medics transported Beeler to Renown Medical Center where he is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Beeler told officers he was visiting an unidentified home in the area. He was sleeping when he was awoken to two men, either Hispanic or Indian, beating him. Police tell us Beeler was unable to provide more detail.

If you have any information about that could help investigators call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $1,000 reward is being offered.