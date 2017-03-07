Sparks Police Investigate Stabbing Near Pyramid Way, E Street

The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted California authorities in arresting a murder suspect on Thursday evening.More >>
The all-time leading scorer in USL history took home USL’s Player of the Month Award on Thursday. Reno 1868 FC striker Dane Kelly, who has scored in the past five USL matches, took home the top league honor for May.More >>
Months later, and residents of Lemmon Valley are still feeling the effects of winter flooding.More >>
Senior Emily Myers, solidified her position as the best distance runner in school history Thursday night at the NCAA Track & Field Championships with a second team All-American honor after placing 13th in the steeplechase.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 71 bills into law this week and vetoed 7, including a minimum wage increase for the Silver State.More >>
The Biggest Little City is one step closer to recreational pot after city council members unanimously voted to adopt the ordinance.More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
A new law is tightening the rules on loan service companies or pay day loan services.More >>
While the State of Nevada stopped running the fair after 2010, a non-profit continues the legacy with the four-day event beginning again in Carson City June 8th.More >>
NHP says the road has reopened to all traffic just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
