Reno Experts on the Stock Market: Stay In or Get Out?

The bull market is alive and well on Wall Street and will celebrate its eighth birthday in less than two weeks! Money managers had the champagne chilled and ready and popped the corks when the Dow finally crossed the historic high-water mark of 20,000.

Here in Reno, CPA Timothy Nelson of Evans Nelson & Company observed the event this way: "We gave a 'hoorah'...and we went back to work."

Across town, Bruce Seidel of Reno’s Life Focused Financial, who's been a financial consultant for 31 years, did a bit more to mark the moment: "I did a little dance. It was great!" He got right back to work too, because with the Dow now over 21,000, they're getting more questions than ever. Will the bull keep on running? Nelson told us, "It really depends on whether or not we'll continue to grow."

So far we are. The U.S. economy's fundamentals are still positive. Corporate profits are high, and President Trump is pushing tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Plus, there are not many alternatives to the stock market. Interest rates of savings accounts are still tiny, and you'll lose more than you earn because of inflation. “I always tell people, if you're going to do that you might as well take some money out and take some scissors and trim off an edge every year, because that's what's happening to your money."

But investors who have enjoyed the stock market run up can't help but feel defensive and cautious. That's why people who have made money in the market are looking to financial advisers for a defensive, protective strategy to hold on to their winnings. "If you're close to retirement or retired, the time for risk is over and you should only have enough in the market that you can afford to lose."

Nelson recommends the “100 minus your age rule” when it comes to owning stocks: "So if you're 70 years old, a hundred minus 70, that's about 30% of your portfolio should be in stocks or more risky type stuff."

Meanwhile, folks who sat on the sidelines and skipped the run up want to know if they missed the party. But Seidel says if you still have some years of employment ahead, stocks are always a good buy…even at these premium share prices: "Yes, any time is a good time to get involved. Warren Buffet was recently interviewed and asked, 'How long is a good time to hold a stock?' And he said forever."

Just keep in mind: Wall Street has yet to have a bull market...that never ended.

CPA Timothy Nelson can be reached at Evans Nelson & Company on W. Huffaker Lane. He can be reached at 825-6008.

Bruce Seidel offers a wide array of investment alternatives. He can be reached at Life Focused Financial in downtown Reno. His number is 720-1343.