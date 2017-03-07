Sec. Price Says GOP Health Care Legislation a 'Work in Progress' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sec. Price Says GOP Health Care Legislation a 'Work in Progress'

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says the new House Republican health care legislation is a "work in progress" that represents a step in the "right direction."
    
Price says at the daily White House briefing that the administration's goal is to improve health care and coverage while reducing costs and making plans more affordable.
    
He says the bill is just one of three phases. He says the administration is also planning a regulatory overhaul and additional legislation to accomplish things that can't be done through the reconciliation process.
    
As for an early wave of opposition from conservative groups like Club for Growth, he says "this is the beginning of the process." He says the administration looks forward to working with the groups through this process.

