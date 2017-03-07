President Trump Set to Roll Back Federal Fuel-Economy Requirements

An exit poll suggested Thursday that British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party in danger of losing its majority in Parliament.More >>
Frederick Borden has been charged with open murder eight months after he was arrested for a robbery at the Eldorado Resort Casino.More >>
Just a few days after the close of the 2017 legislative session, Governor Brian Sandoval outlined some accomplishments from the session, highlighting goals he outlined in his State of the State address that were met. FMore >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said that Autumn Rulapaugh has been located and she is safe.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly broke the windows of several cars and stole items from them. Jeremy Perez allegedly stole the items in the early morning hours of Sunday June 4th.More >>
The Biggest Little City is one step closer to recreational pot after city council members unanimously voted to adopt the ordinance.More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
A new law is tightening the rules on loan service companies or pay day loan services.More >>
While the State of Nevada stopped running the fair after 2010, a non-profit continues the legacy with the four-day event beginning again in Carson City June 8th.More >>
NHP says the road has reopened to all traffic just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
