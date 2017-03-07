Attorney General Laxalt Warns Nevadans to be Wary of W-2 Scam During Tax Season

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said that Autumn Rulapaugh has been located and she is safe.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly broke the windows of several cars and stole items from them. Jeremy Perez allegedly stole the items in the early morning hours of Sunday June 4th.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress for the first time on Thursday morning since President Trump fired him nearly a month ago.More >>
Frederick Borden has been charged with open murder eight months after he was arrested for a robbery at the Eldorado Resort Casino.More >>
Police arrested two suspects Wednesday for burglaries at six different businesses in Reno and Sparks with the help of surveillance video.More >>
