Inmate Dies at Renown Regional Medical Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Authorities say 24-year-old Manuel Hill died Monday at the hospital. Hill was housed in the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Hill was committed from Clark County serving 30 to 120 months for robbery and discharge of a firearm within a structure.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.

Hill had been incarcerated with the NDOC since July 12, 2013.