WikiLeaks Publishes Thousands of What it Says Are CIA Documents

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said that Autumn Rulapaugh has been located and she is safe.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly broke the windows of several cars and stole items from them. Jeremy Perez allegedly stole the items in the early morning hours of Sunday June 4th.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress for the first time on Thursday morning since President Trump fired him nearly a month ago.More >>
Frederick Borden has been charged with open murder eight months after he was arrested for a robbery at the Eldorado Resort Casino.More >>
Police arrested two suspects Wednesday for burglaries at six different businesses in Reno and Sparks with the help of surveillance video.More >>
The Biggest Little City is one step closer to recreational pot after city council members unanimously voted to adopt the ordinance.More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
A new law is tightening the rules on loan service companies or pay day loan services.More >>
NHP says the road has reopened to all traffic just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
While the State of Nevada stopped running the fair after 2010, a non-profit continues the legacy with the four-day event beginning again in Carson City June 8th.More >>
